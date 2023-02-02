Share

Why OpenAI’s ChatGPT Is Such A Big Deal

OpenAI, which Elon Musk helped to co-found back in 2015, is the San Francisco-based startup that created ChatGPT. The company opened ChatGPT up for public testing in November 2022. In under a week, the artificial intelligence model amassed over a million users, according to OpenAI’s CEO, Sam Altman. By the end of January, ChatGPT was averaging about 13 million visitors per day. Users have had ChatGPT write everything from essays, to lyrics and even correct computer code. ChatGPT is part of a growing field of AI known as generative AI, which allows users to create brand new content including videos, music and text. But generative AI still faces a number of challenges, such as developing content that is inaccurate, biased or inappropriate. Now enterprises and the public are wondering what wide access to AI will mean for businesses and society. Chapters: 00:00 — Intro 01:36 — Chatting with ChatGPT 03:03 — Understanding ChatGPT 06:39 — Use cases and limitations 10:09 — Future implications Credits: Produced by: Magdalena Petrova Edited by: Dain Evans Additional Camera: Andrew Evers, Sydney Boyo Supervising Producer: Jeniece Pettitt Editorial Support: Jonathan Vanian, Jennifer Elias Graphics: Mallory Brangan

