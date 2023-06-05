Share
Why The EV Industry Is Betting On This Lithium Mining Breakthrough
A suite of new, but largely unproven, technologies known as direct lithium extraction could revolutionize lithium mining from brine, making it more efficient and sustainable and eliminating the need for large evaporation ponds. A number of companies including EnergyX, Lilac Solutions, and Standard Lithium are entering the DLE market and getting ready for commercial implementation across South America and the U.S., while automakers like BMW, GM and Ford are investing. Chapters: 00:00 — Introduction 01:55 — The need for DLE 04:17 — Different approaches 10:50 — Road to commercialization Produced, Shot and Edited by: Katie Brigham Animation: Christina Locopo, Jason Reginato Supervising Producer: Jeniece Pettitt Additional Footage: Albemarle, EnergyX, Lilac Solutions, Standard Lithium, Sunresin, Livent, Getty Images
