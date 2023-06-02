Share
Why Wealthy Americans Love UBS, The Secretive Swiss Banking Giant
UBS Group AG, with over $5 trillion in invested assets, is Switzerland's largest bank. The company has a sprawling international footprint, with over half of its wealth management assets coming from clients in the United States. Experts believe these customers are drawn to strict bank-client laws in Switzerland. In recent decades, scandals have embroiled both UBS and its latest acquisition, Credit Suisse. After regulators quickly approved of the merger, fresh litigation risks have come to light. Chapters: 00:00 — Introduction 01:16 — Secrecy 03:08 — Mega banks 06:24 — Acquisitions 09:41 — Capital assets Producer: Carlos Waters Editor: Emily Sternlicht Supervising Producer: Lindsey Jacobson Graphics: Jason Reginato, Andrea Schmitz
Fri, 02 Jun 2023 16:00:31 GMT
