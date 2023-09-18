LONDON, Sept 18 (Reuters) – With oil investors and traders focused on an oil-price rally that has come close to $100 a barrel, some grades of crude oil are already trading above that milestone, highlighting an expectation of tight supply.

The outright price of Nigerian crude Qua Iboe surpassed $100 a barrel on Monday, according to LSEG data QUA-E. Malaysian crude Tapis reached $101.30 last week, said Bjarne Schieldrop, analyst at Swedish bank SEB, in a report.

Oil has risen to its highest level of 2023 as investors are focused on the prospect of a supply deficit in the fourth quarter after Saudi Arabia and Russia extended supply cuts. The two are the biggest producers in the OPEC+ group, most other members of which are also curbing output.

“The overall situation is that Saudi Arabia and Russia are in solid control of the oil market,” Schieldrop said.