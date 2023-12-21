NAIROBI, Dec 21 (Reuters) – The World Bank has approved two separate loans worth about $1.14 billion combined to Tanzania to support its private sector, develop its commercial capital and fight effects of climate change, the bank said.

The first tranche of financing worth $750 million – called Development Policy Financing – is meant to finance reforms such as making business licensing faster and also broaden access to cheap credit to accelerate private sector growth, the bank said in a statement late on Wednesday.

The second lot of $385 million will go towards financing infrastructure and building institutions that will help Tanzania’s commercial capital Dar es Salaam to cope with the effects of climate change, the bank said.