July 27 (Reuters) – Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa said on Thursday that his country was food-secure but was grateful for an offer of free grain from Russian President Vladimir Putin at a Russia-Africa summit in St Petersburg.

“We are grateful,” Mnangagwa told reporters at the summit. “We are not in any grain deficit at all. We are food-secure, he is just adding to what we are already have.”

Putin earlier told the summit that Russia was ready, in the next three to four months, to supply up to 50,000 tonnes of free grain to each of Zimbabwe, Burkina Faso, Mali, Somalia, Central African Republic and Eritrea.

Putin told African leaders that Russia would continue to meet their food needs despite last week pulling out of a deal that had allowed Ukraine – another top grain exporter – to ship cereals from its Black Sea ports despite the war.