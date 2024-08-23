Markets
10th Annual Future of Education Summit: Professor Letlhokwa Mpedi delivers keynote address

The Future of Education 2024 Keynote Address by Prof. Lethlokwa George Mpedi, the Vice-Chancellor and Principal of the University of Johannesburg, is wide-ranging and impactful. Among other things, he examines the role of universities in society, the digital divide and achieving equitable access to education, employability of graduates, and collaboration between universities and industry. #FOE2024
Fri, 23 Aug 2024 10:23:48 GMT

