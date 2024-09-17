CNBC Logo
2024 Goalkeepers Report: Gates Foundation Chair warns about child malnutrition

Over 400 million children are lacking the essential nutrients required for healthy growth and development. Currently, the world faces numerous challenges, with malnutrition being a primary concern. Bill Gates, Co-Chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, speaks with CNBC Africa in an exclusive interview regarding the eighth annual Goalkeepers report and emphasizes the need for increased investment in nutrition.
Tue, 17 Sep 2024 14:39:56 GMT

