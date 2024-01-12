Markets
54th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum: We’ll See You in Davos!

CNBC Africa will be bringing you updates from the World Economic Forum's 54th Annual Meetings, themed "Rebuilding Trust", from 15-19 January 2024, live from Davos-Klosters, Switzerland. Join Godfrey Mutizwa, Fifi Peters, and Kenneth Igbomor, daily for all the latest developments! Only on #cnbcafrica! #FirstInBusinessWorldWide Tune into #DStv410, or www.cnbcafrica.com/live. Proudly brought to you by Standard Bank Group. #Wef24 #RebuildingTrust #WefBizNews
Fri, 12 Jan 2024 08:02:53 GMT

