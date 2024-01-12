Share
54th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum: We’ll See You in Davos!
CNBC Africa will be bringing you updates from the World Economic Forum's 54th Annual Meetings, themed "Rebuilding Trust", from 15-19 January 2024, live from Davos-Klosters, Switzerland. Join Godfrey Mutizwa, Fifi Peters, and Kenneth Igbomor, daily for all the latest developments! Only on #cnbcafrica! #FirstInBusinessWorldWide Tune into #DStv410, or www.cnbcafrica.com/live. Proudly brought to you by Standard Bank Group. #Wef24 #RebuildingTrust #WefBizNews
Fri, 12 Jan 2024 08:02:53 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.