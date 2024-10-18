Share

A hot lap with F1’s Max Verstappen

Just one more day until 'Inside Track: The Business of Formula 1' premieres on CNBC. Here is some bonus content to tide you over until then. Watch the show's executive producer Jen Northam attempt to grill driver Max Verstappen in the midst of a hot lap. Watch episode one 'The Dealmakers' on Saturday, 6 pm local in Singapore, Australia (SYD), Europe (CET), and Mexico.

Fri, 18 Oct 2024 15:30:03 GMT