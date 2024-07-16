Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Share

A perfect day in Essex with local guide and CEO Queenie Porter

Located right outside Greater London, Essex is an English county filled with city amenities and laidback village vibes. It's also the lifelong home of Queenie Porter, a rising leader in U.K. sport and managing director of sports drink company Wow Hydrate. In the first episode of the new CNBC Travel series 'Downtime,' Queenie took us along to four of her favorite places in Essex. Click the linked video to watch the full film. #CNBC #Essex #Travel #Downtime ----- Subscribe: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM CNBC International TV: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/cnbc-international/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@cnbci Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@cnbcinternational X: https://twitter.com/CNBCi Telegram: https://t.me/cnbci WhatsApp: https://bit.ly/CNBCiWhatsApp
Tue, 16 Jul 2024 11:30:17 GMT

Related Videos

Trending Tokens

News Tips

Got a confidential news tip? We want to hear from you.

Get In Touch

Advertise With Us

Please Contact Us

Newsletters

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC Africa delivered to your inbox

Sign Up Now

Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and services. 

Privacy Policy|CNBC Africa Licensing & Reprints|Terms of Service

© 2024 Africa Business News Pty. Ltd.

Data is a real-time snapshot *Data is delayed at least 15 minutes. African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis.

Data also provided by Refinativ

To the top