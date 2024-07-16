Share

A perfect day in Essex with local guide and CEO Queenie Porter

Located right outside Greater London, Essex is an English county filled with city amenities and laidback village vibes. It's also the lifelong home of Queenie Porter, a rising leader in U.K. sport and managing director of sports drink company Wow Hydrate. In the first episode of the new CNBC Travel series 'Downtime,' Queenie took us along to four of her favorite places in Essex.

Tue, 16 Jul 2024 11:30:17 GMT