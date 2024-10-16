CNBC Logo
    Access: Bearish run to prevail until liquidity improves

    Traders at Access Bank expect bearish sentiments to prevail going forward until system liquidity improves. Meanwhile, they observe some demand for long tenured OMO and T-bills, with most trades passing through the 7th October 2025 OMO and 4th September 2025 T-bill at an average of 23.9 per cent and 19.5 per cent respectively. For the bond side, improved offers are seen on the mid-dated maturities, particularly on the 2031 bond. Dimeji Obasa, Fixed Income Dealer at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa for more market movements.
    Wed, 16 Oct 2024 12:18:30 GMT

