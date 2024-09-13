CNBC Logo
Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Share

Access: investors cautious ahead of August inflation data

Traders at Access Bank expect the T-bills market to continue trading bearish due to tight liquidity. For the bond side, improved bids are seen on the auction bonds following the postponement of this month’s Bond auction. Meanwhile, investors are trading cautiously in anticipation of the release of August inflation data next week. Ladi Belo, Head of Fixed Income at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa for more market movements.
Fri, 13 Sep 2024 12:20:05 GMT

Related Videos

Trending Tokens

News Tips

Got a confidential news tip? We want to hear from you.

Get In Touch

Advertise With Us

Please Contact Us

Newsletters

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC Africa delivered to your inbox

Sign Up Now

Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and services. 

Privacy Policy|CNBC Africa Licensing & Reprints|Terms of Service

© 2024 Africa Business News Pty. Ltd.

Data is a real-time snapshot *Data is delayed at least 15 minutes. African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis.

Data also provided by Refinativ

To the top