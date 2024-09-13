Share

Access: investors cautious ahead of August inflation data

Traders at Access Bank expect the T-bills market to continue trading bearish due to tight liquidity. For the bond side, improved bids are seen on the auction bonds following the postponement of this month’s Bond auction. Meanwhile, investors are trading cautiously in anticipation of the release of August inflation data next week. Ladi Belo, Head of Fixed Income at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa for more market movements.

Fri, 13 Sep 2024 12:20:05 GMT