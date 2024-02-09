Share
Access: Investors take advantage of higher yields
Traders at Access Bank expect more buying interest today as more investors take advantage of higher yields following the mid-week Primary Market Auction. Ademola Osuntoki, Treasury Team Lead at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa for more on this.
Fri, 09 Feb 2024 12:06:24 GMT
