Access: Tight liquidity fuels bearish run

Trading at the T-bills market remains calm with a slight bearish sentiment. However, improved offers are seen on mid-tenor papers. Traders at Access Bank expect the bond appetite across the curve to remain weak. Meanwhile, a possible intervention by the Central Bank of Nigeria is expected today to stabilize the naira give the accretion to external reserves. Bosun Obembe, Treasury Team Lead at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa for more.

Wed, 18 Sep 2024 12:15:02 GMT