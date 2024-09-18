CNBC Logo
Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Share

Access: Tight liquidity fuels bearish run

Trading at the T-bills market remains calm with a slight bearish sentiment. However, improved offers are seen on mid-tenor papers. Traders at Access Bank expect the bond appetite across the curve to remain weak. Meanwhile, a possible intervention by the Central Bank of Nigeria is expected today to stabilize the naira give the accretion to external reserves. Bosun Obembe, Treasury Team Lead at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa for more.
Wed, 18 Sep 2024 12:15:02 GMT

Related Videos

Trending Tokens

News Tips

Got a confidential news tip? We want to hear from you.

Get In Touch

Advertise With Us

Please Contact Us

Newsletters

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC Africa delivered to your inbox

Sign Up Now

Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and services. 

Privacy Policy|CNBC Africa Licensing & Reprints|Terms of Service

© 2024 Africa Business News Pty. Ltd.

Data is a real-time snapshot *Data is delayed at least 15 minutes. African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis.

Data also provided by Refinativ

To the top