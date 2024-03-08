For Africa’s female entrepreneurs looking to start or expand their business, access to capital, like loans or through credit, is a major hurdle. Only 15% of loans to small and medium-sized businesses in the region go to women-owned ventures. Cultural barriers, such as lack of property or land ownership, often prevent women from meeting loan requirements because they don’t have the collateral banks believe they need to give them a loan. Ironically, despite demonstrating higher loan repayment rates than men, women-led businesses are often perceived as riskier by financial institutions. This has created a staggering $42 billion finance gap for women entrepreneurs on the continent, demanding immediate action.

Closing this gap will benefit not just women entrepreneurs, but their families, communities, and our economies. Female-led startups and businesses are key drivers of socio-economic development, creating a foundation of prosperity across the continent. In Mauritania, the West Africa Coastal Areas (WACA) has contributed funding for the establishment of a sardine canning facility for the Mauritanian Women’s Business Council (CMFA), enhancing their capacity to manufacture high-quality canned products, penetrate global markets, and boost their income. Because money in women’s hands matters: When women control household incomes, their children’s health improves, and malnutrition is reduced by 43%. African governments and policymakers can unlock this potential by implementing gender – focused policies and budgeting, which are fundamental in creating an enabling environment that uplifts women.