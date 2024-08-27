The Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS), established in partnership with the African Union, enables companies to transact in any of Africa’s 42 currencies without the need for a third party currency like the U.S. dollar, saving as much as $5 billion annually. Some 115 commercial banks and 15 central banks have joined the system.

“I regret that South Africa has not yet adopted the Pan-African Payment and Settlement System because I think it is a political economy question,’’ AfCFTA Secretary General Wamkele Mene told CNBC Africa. “I must confess, I am surprised that not more countries have joined PAPSS.”