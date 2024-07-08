Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Share

Afreximbank’s Oramah seeks more strategic relations between Africa and Switzerland

Professor Benedict Oramah delivered passionate remarks during the 2024 Africa Business Day Forum organised by the Swiss African Business Circle. He stated, "Our goal is to establish a more strategic relationship between Africa and Switzerland; While the previous relationship was largely opportunistic, we envision a strategic partnership in which we combine our strengths to produce something that will benefit both Africans and the Swiss."
Mon, 08 Jul 2024 10:04:11 GMT

Related Videos

Trending Tokens

News Tips

Got a confidential news tip? We want to hear from you.

Get In Touch

Advertise With Us

Please Contact Us

Newsletters

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC Africa delivered to your inbox

Sign Up Now

Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and services. 

Privacy Policy|CNBC Africa Licensing & Reprints|Terms of Service

© 2024 Africa Business News Pty. Ltd.

Data is a real-time snapshot *Data is delayed at least 15 minutes. African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis.

Data also provided by Refinativ

To the top