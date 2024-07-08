Share

Afreximbank’s Oramah seeks more strategic relations between Africa and Switzerland

Professor Benedict Oramah delivered passionate remarks during the 2024 Africa Business Day Forum organised by the Swiss African Business Circle. He stated, "Our goal is to establish a more strategic relationship between Africa and Switzerland; While the previous relationship was largely opportunistic, we envision a strategic partnership in which we combine our strengths to produce something that will benefit both Africans and the Swiss."

Mon, 08 Jul 2024 10:04:11 GMT