This theme comes at a pivotal moment for the continent. For the first time, an African nation, South Africa, has assumed the presidency of the G20, taking over from Brazil in November 2024. This historic milestone marks a critical opportunity for Africa to place its development priorities and those of the Global South at the centre of the G20 agenda. South Africa’s presidency, coupled with the African Union’s (AU) newly secured permanent seat in the G20, is a key opportunity for the continent to shape global economic and geopolitical discussions in 2025.

Rationale for the Theme

The theme “Leading in 2025: From Regional Consolidation to Driving the Global Africa Agenda” underscores Africa’s ongoing journey toward regional integration, a fundamental pillar of the AU’s Agenda 2063. The vision of a unified and economically empowered Africa hinges on consolidating regional efforts to position the continent as a formidable global economic actor.