Davos, Switzerland – 27 November 2024 – Africa Collective, in partnership with the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) as Host Partner and under the patronage of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat, is proud to announce its overarching theme for Davos 2025: “Leading in 2025: From Regional Consolidation to Driving the Global Africa Agenda.” The announcement comes as Africa Collective gears up for a series of high-impact events on the margins of the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting from 20 – 24 January 2025 at the Hard Rock Hotel in Davos, Switzerland.
This theme comes at a pivotal moment for the continent. For the first time, an African nation, South Africa, has assumed the presidency of the G20, taking over from Brazil in November 2024. This historic milestone marks a critical opportunity for Africa to place its development priorities and those of the Global South at the centre of the G20 agenda. South Africa’s presidency, coupled with the African Union’s (AU) newly secured permanent seat in the G20, is a key opportunity for the continent to shape global economic and geopolitical discussions in 2025.
Rationale for the Theme
The theme “Leading in 2025: From Regional Consolidation to Driving the Global Africa Agenda” underscores Africa’s ongoing journey toward regional integration, a fundamental pillar of the AU’s Agenda 2063. The vision of a unified and economically empowered Africa hinges on consolidating regional efforts to position the continent as a formidable global economic actor.
With transformative initiatives led by Pan-African institutions such as the AU, AfCFTA Secretariat, and Afreximbank, Africa is making significant strides in industrialisation, trade harmonisation, and private sector development. These efforts will drive local productivity, reducing the cost of doing business, and enhancing intra-African trade and investment.
The continent’s global leadership position offers a unique opportunity to ensure the continent’s voice is not only heard but actively shapes international discourse. However, coordination and collaboration between Africa’s public and private sectors will be essential to fully harness this potential.
Africa Collective’s Program at Davos 2025
One of the key features of the programme will be a high-level closing lunch on 23 January at the Hard Rock Hotel, where the Africa Collective Davos 2025 theme will be unpacked in greater detail. The exclusive event will conclude the week with a high-level panel dialoguewith panellists and participants, including decision-makers from the public and private sectors, exploring how Africa can consolidate its regional gains and leverage its growing influence on the global stage.
The Africa Collective Davos 2025 programme will provide a weeklong permanent space dedicated to advancing African business topics. It will also feature a series of thematic sessions, networking receptions, and strategic discussions attended by key decision-makers from African corporations, inventors, multinationals, institutions, and development finance organisations. These sessions will tackle critical issues shaping Africa’s future, fostering collaboration and partnerships essential for achieving Africa’s economic goals.
Africa Collective’s presence in Davos builds on its successful engagement and presence on the sidelines of the WEF since 2020. The 2025 edition promises to elevate the dialogue around Africa’s role in driving global prosperity and to deepen partnerships that further the continent’s agenda.
About the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat
The AfCFTA is the world’s largest free trade area, bringing together the 55 countries of the African Union (AU) and eight (8) Regional Economic Communities (RECs). The overall mandate of the AfCFTA is to create a single continental market with a population of about 1.4 billion people and a combined GDP of approximately US$ 3.4 trillion. The AfCFTA is one of the flagship projects of Agenda 2063: The Africa We Want, the African Union’s long-term development strategy for transforming the continent into a global powerhouse.
The AfCFTA Secretariat coordinates and facilitates the implementation of the AfCFTA agreement among African states. It also engages stakeholders to promote the AfCFTA and undertakes trade and investment promotion activities to enhance intra-African trade, among other duties.
For more information, visit: www.au-afcfta.org
About Afreximbank
African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) is a Pan-African multilateral financial institution mandated to finance and promote intra-and extra-African trade. For 30 years, the Bank has been deploying innovative structures to deliver financing solutions that support the transformation of the structure of Africa’s trade, accelerating industrialization and intra-regional trade, thereby boosting economic expansion in Africa. A stalwart supporter of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), Afreximbank has launched a Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS) that was adopted by the African Union (AU) as the payment and settlement platform to underpin the implementation of the AfCFTA.
Working with the AfCFTA Secretariat and the AU, the Bank is setting up a US$10 billion Adjustment Fund to support countries effectively participating in the AfCFTA. At the end of December 2023, Afreximbank’s total assets and guarantees stood at over US$37.3 billion, and its shareholder funds amounted to US$6.1 billion. Afreximbank has investment grade ratings assigned by GCR (international scale) (A), Moody’s (Baa1), Japan Credit Rating Agency (JCR) (A-) and Fitch (BBB). Afreximbank has evolved into a group entity comprising the Bank, its impact fund subsidiary called the Fund for Export Development Africa (FEDA), and its insurance management subsidiary, AfrexInsure (together, “the Group”). The Bank is headquartered in Cairo, Egypt.
For more information, visit: www.afreximbank.com
About Africa Collective
Africa Collective is an information, exchange and collaboration platform for Africa. Its network, events and publications are focused on advancing the African continent globally. Through its network, events, and publications, Africa Collective champions the continent’s interests and opportunities on the global stage. The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat has proudly supported the initiative as Patronage Partner from the beginning, while Africa Unlimited is the Management Partner. Together with key partners—including Afreximbank, Novartis, Standard Bank, Old Mutual, and Ventures Platform Fund, amongst others. Africa Collective combines forces, resources and existing initiatives to amplify Africa’s voice and advance its position on the global stage.
Africa Collective was formed during a high-level business roundtable on Africa in Davos, Switzerland, at the time of the Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum in January 2020. Based on the impactful discussions between pan-African and global leaders held on the occasion, Africa Collective was formally launched together with the AfCFTA Secretariat as a patronage partner and in the presence of H.E. Wamkele Mene, Secretary General of the AfCFTA Secretariat, at an inaugural luncheon held on 19 January 2023.
The platform is an all-year, pan-African initiative by and for private & public sector players on the continent. Besides its yearly flagship representation in Davos since 2020, the platform has a strong presence at critical events in Africa and beyond, including the Africa CEO Forum, AfCFTA Business Forum “Biashara Afrika” and AfCFTA Intra-African Trade Fair.
For more information, visit: www.africacollective.com and LinkedIn Page