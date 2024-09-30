The 2025 Davos edition of Africa Collective’s gathering will take place at the Hard Rock Hotel Davos and will be made up of a series of events, including thematic roundtables and networking receptions. Various African institutions are expected to be in attendance.

While commenting on the partnership announcement, Prof. Benedict Oramah, President and Chairman of the Board of Directors at Afreximbank said: “The Bank is pleased to join Africa Collective and the AfCFTA Secretariat as a Host Partner at Davos 2025. We trust the partnership will increase the visibility of the continent and facilitate high-quality engagements with development partners on the sidelines of the event. The World Economic Forum is a critical platform for discussing key global and regional challenges and now, more than ever, it is important for Africa to be at the table, when those discussions are ongoing. We welcome collaborations such as this one, as it will help us drive our collective continental Agenda as well as better shape the African narrative.”