The ASG aims to address the continent’s pressing governance challenges by equipping emerging leaders with the mindsets, skills and knowledge required for effective leadership in Africa’s future. The initiative brings together visionaries committed to creating a sustainable governance model rooted in African realities.

A Collective Leadership Vision

The ASG initiative is founded by H.E. Paul Kagame, President of Rwanda, H.E. Hailemariam Desalegn, former Prime Minister of Ethiopia (both co-founders of the ASG Foundation) in consultation with other African leaders, academicians, and philanthropists dedicated to improving governance across the continent.