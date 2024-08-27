GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks fell on Tuesday as investors pondered looming U.S. interest rate cuts and awaited earnings from AI darling Nvidia, while rising tensions in the Middle East and supply concerns checked risk sentiment and lifted oil prices.

WORLD OIL PRICES

Oil prices paused their recent advances, receding in Asian trading on Tuesday after surging more than 7% in the previous three sessions on supply concerns prompted by fears of a wider Middle East conflict and the shutdown of Libyan oil fields.