GLOBAL MARKETS

Global stocks were poised near record highs on Wednesday, with the next move riding on results at chipmaking market darling Nvidia, while sterling notched a 2-1/2 year high as traders bet that Britain will lag the U.S. in cutting interest rates.

WORLD OIL PRICES

Oil rebounded on Wednesday after a sharp drop in the previous session ended a three-day streak of gains as investors have whipsawed between concerns about potential supply losses from Libya and the Middle East and worries about global fuel demand.