NAIROBI, Aug 28 (Reuters) – The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Global stocks were poised near record highs on Wednesday, with the next move riding on results at chipmaking market darling Nvidia, while sterling notched a 2-1/2 year high as traders bet that Britain will lag the U.S. in cutting interest rates.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Oil rebounded on Wednesday after a sharp drop in the previous session ended a three-day streak of gains as investors have whipsawed between concerns about potential supply losses from Libya and the Middle East and worries about global fuel demand.
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South Africa could have no scheduled power cuts over the next seven months if state-owned utility Eskom’s unplanned electricity losses stay at their current level, its chief executive said on Monday.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling was steady on Tuesday, with foreign exchange inflows from the diaspora matching muted demand from fuel importers and manufacturers, traders said.
BURKINA FASO SECURITY
Hundreds were killed in north-central Burkina Faso on Saturday after suspected jihadists opened fire on them as they were digging trenches around a town to protect it from attacks, victims’ relatives and a source who spoke to wounded survivors said.
SUDAN FLOOD
Emergency responders were scrambling on Tuesday to find out how many people remain missing after waters burst through a dam in eastern Sudan, resulting in the worst in a series of floods that have devastated a country already torn by 500 days of war.
CAMEROON RIGHTS
A Cameroonian social media activist and government critic who disappeared last month has been located in a security cell of the military court in Yaoundé, Cameroon’s capital, with signs of torture, Human Rights Watch said Tuesday.
((Compiled by Nairobi Newsroom))