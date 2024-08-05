GLOBAL MARKETS

Share markets tumbled and bonds rallied in Asia on Monday as fears the United States could be heading for recession sent investors rushing from risk assets while wagering interest rates will have to fall rapidly to rescue growth.

WORLD OIL PRICES

Oil prices hovered at eight-month lows on Monday as fears of a recession in the United States, the world’s top oil consumer, offset concerns that escalating tensions in the Middle East may affect supplies from the largest producing region.