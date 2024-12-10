GLOBAL MARKETS

China stocks surged and commodities and the Australian dollar found support on Tuesday on Beijing’s new promises of rate cuts and a boost to consumption, while global stocks were wobbly ahead of a crucial U.S. inflation reading.

WORLD OIL PRICES

Oil prices eased only slightly on Tuesday, holding on to most of their gains from the prior session as mounting geopolitical risk after the fall of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and China’s vow to ramp up policy stimulus kept a floor under prices.