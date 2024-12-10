NAIROBI, Dec 10 (Reuters) – The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday.
EVENTS:
*Rwanda’s and Tanzania’s statistics offices release their respective consumer inflation data for November.
GLOBAL MARKETS
China stocks surged and commodities and the Australian dollar found support on Tuesday on Beijing’s new promises of rate cuts and a boost to consumption, while global stocks were wobbly ahead of a crucial U.S. inflation reading.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Oil prices eased only slightly on Tuesday, holding on to most of their gains from the prior session as mounting geopolitical risk after the fall of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and China’s vow to ramp up policy stimulus kept a floor under prices.
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South Africa’s rand jumped on Monday at the start of a week packed with economic data releases, as gold prices climbed after China’s central bank resumed purchases of the bullion.
NIGERIA PETROLEUM
Equinor has closed the planned sale of its assets in Nigeria and Azerbaijan for a total consideration of up to $2 billion, completing exits from the two countries after some 30 years, the Norwegian oil and gas firm said on Monday.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling was stable on Monday, but traders expected the currency to post gains, driven by inflows from non-governmental organizations and remittances.
KENYA ECONOMY
The World Bank downgraded Kenya’s economic growth estimate for this year to 4.7% on Tuesday, from an initial 5.0%, citing the impact of floods, anti-government protests and flailing fiscal consolidation efforts.
MAURITIUS ECONOMY
The state of Mauritius’ economy is “much worse than we imagined”, its new prime minister said, as an audit he launched into the Indian Ocean archipelago’s public finances neared completion.
GHANA ELECTION
Ghana’s electoral commission on Monday declared ex-president and main opposition leader John Dramani Mahama winner of Saturday’s presidential election with 56.55% of the vote, according to provisional results.
IVORY COAST COCOA
Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast had reached 820,000 metric tons by December 8 since the start of the season on Oct. 1, up from 612,000 tons the same period last season, exporters estimated on Monday.
