GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks hovered near two-year highs on Wednesday on growing bets of imminent U.S. rate cuts, while the New Zealand dollar slid after its central bank signalled greater confidence that inflation was coming to heel.

WORLD OIL PRICES

Oil prices rebounded on Wednesday following three days of declines after an industry report showed U.S. crude and fuel stockpiles fell last week, indicating steady demand, and the outlook for interest rate cuts improved.