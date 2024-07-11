NAIROBI, July 11 (Reuters) – The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday.
EVENTS:
*Mauritius’ central bank is expected to announce its latest benchmark lending rate decision.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Stocks rose on Thursday, with markets from Tokyo to New York at record highs, while traders counted down to U.S. data that is expected to show inflation easing and pave the way for rate cuts in September.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Oil prices edged higher on Thursday as crude stocks fell after U.S. refineries ramped up processing and as gasoline inventories eased, signalling stronger demand.
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
The South African rand gained on Wednesday against a weaker dollar, as focus remains on the future interest rate path of the world’s biggest economy.
KENYA MARKETS
Kenya’s shilling weakened on Wednesday, pressured by increased foreign-currency demand and a credit rating downgrade by Moody’s, traders said.
UGANDA AIRTEL SHARES
Telecom firm Airtel Uganda, a unit of India’s Bharti Airtel, said on Wednesday it plans to sell shares left over from its undersubscribed initial public offering to comply with regulatory requirements.
ETHIO TELECOM RESULTS
Ethiopian state-owned telecom company Ethio Telecom said on Wednesday that its full-year revenue and net profit rose by more 20% in the year that ended in June.
RWANDA ELECTION
Rwandan President Paul Kagame is expected to cruise to a fourth term in office in an election on Monday against two opposition candidates who were cleared to run against him but have only modest expectations.
GHANA INFLATION
Ghana’s consumer inflation slowed for a third consecutive month to 22.8% year-on-year in June from 23.1% in May, the statistics service said on Wednesday.
ZIMBABWE ECONOMY
Zimbabwe has revised its economic growth forecast downwards as southern Africa’s worst drought in decades ravages crop yields, its finance minister told Reuters on Wednesday, but a bounceback in growth is likely in 2025.
((Compiled by Nairobi Newsroom))