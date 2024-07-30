GLOBAL MARKETS

Oil traded near seven-week lows on Tuesday as a softening demand outlook weighed on commodities, while bond, currency and stock markets traded cautiously ahead of central bank meetings in the U.S. and Japan and a slew of major corporate earnings reports.

WORLD OIL PRICES

Oil prices fell on Tuesday, extending losses from the previous session, amid concerns about demand in China, the world’s largest crude importer, while the market shrugged off the risk of conflict escalating in the Middle East.