GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks rose on Wednesday and the yen was volatile after the Bank of Japan raised interest rates, while investors assessed contrasting results from tech bellwether Microsoft and chipmaker AMD that suggested a divide in the AI landscape.

WORLD OIL PRICES

Oil futures rebounded more than $1 a barrel from 7-week lows on Wednesday after the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran ratcheted up tensions in the Middle East, but prices stayed under pressure from concerns about weak China demand.