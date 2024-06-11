NAIROBI, June 11 (Reuters) – The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks traded in a narrow range on Tuesday, as investors pondered fresh political uncertainty in European markets after right-wing gains in elections and a snap poll in France revived concerns about the cohesion of the bloc.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Oil prices traded lower on Tuesday, as investors waited for key U.S. inflation data and the outcome of the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting to glean a clearer picture of where inflation is heading, and how that will affect fuel demand.
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
The South African rand strengthened on Monday, as focus remained on talks between political parties on forming a government of national unity in the country.
KENYA MARKETS
Kenya’s shilling was stable on Monday, as importers from the manufacturing sector held off from buying dollars as they anticipate that the local currency will strengthen, traders said.
KENYA IMF
Kenya has reached a staff level agreement with the International Monetary Fund on Tuesday, the organisation said, paving the way for the disbursement of about $976 million.
MALAWI VICE PRESIDENT
Malawi’s president Lazarus Chakwera said late on Monday that he had ordered that search and rescue operations continue until the plane carrying Vice President Saulos Klaus Chilima was found.
