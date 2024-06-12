GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares were subdued on Wednesday after data showed China’s consumer prices still remained soft, while the dollar held firm ahead of a key U.S. inflation report and Federal Reserve policy decision that would set the near-term course for interest rates.

WORLD OIL PRICES

Oil prices ticked higher on Wednesday amid upbeat global demand views from the U.S. Energy Information Administration and OPEC, reinforced by industry data showing U.S. crude oil inventories fell more than expected last week.