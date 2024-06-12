NAIROBI, June 12 (Reuters) – The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares were subdued on Wednesday after data showed China’s consumer prices still remained soft, while the dollar held firm ahead of a key U.S. inflation report and Federal Reserve policy decision that would set the near-term course for interest rates.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Oil prices ticked higher on Wednesday amid upbeat global demand views from the U.S. Energy Information Administration and OPEC, reinforced by industry data showing U.S. crude oil inventories fell more than expected last week.
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
The South African rand gained on Tuesday, as political parties continued talks to try and form a government of national unity in the country, days away from the first sitting of lawmakers.
NIGERIA LNG
Nigeria’s state firm NNPC has signed an agreement with Golar LNG to deploy a floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) vessel off the coast of its oil-rich Niger Delta, NNPC said on Tuesday.
NIGERIA GUINNESS
Singapore-based consumer group Tolaram on Tuesday agreed to buy Diageo’s 58.02% shareholding in Guinness Nigeria and enter into long-term licence and royalty agreements, the Nigerian brewer said in a statement.
KENYA MARKETS
Kenya’s shilling was unchanged on Tuesday, with dollar inflows from tea, coffee and horticulture exports expected to strengthen it in the coming days, traders said.
ETHIOPIA BUDGET
Ethiopia’s budget deficit is estimated at 2.1% of gross domestic product next fiscal year, the East African country’s finance minister Ahmed Shide said on Tuesday.
MALAWI VICE PRESIDENT
Malawi’s Vice President Saulos Klaus Chilima and nine others, including former first lady Shanil Dzimbiri, were killed when the military plane they were travelling in crashed, President Lazarus Chakwera said on Tuesday.
