GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian equities rallied on Thursday, while bond yields slid, as investors weighed cooling U.S. inflation against a more hawkish posture by the Federal Reserve.

WORLD OIL PRICES

Oil prices fell in early trade on Thursday as investors digested news that the U.S. Federal Reserve has opted against cutting interest rates in the near future, while ample U.S. crude and fuel stocks further weighed on the market.