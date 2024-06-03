NAIROBI, June 3 (Reuters) – The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Monday.
EVENTS:
Nigeria’s main labour unions plan to start an indefinite strike from Monday after failing to agree a new minimum wage with the government.
The United States and Kenya are due to hold their sixth in-person negotiating round under the Strategic Trade and Investment Partnership (STIP) in Mombasa, Kenya.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian share markets rallied on Monday as investors looked forward to a rate cut in Europe, and quite possibly Canada, as the next step in global policy easing, though sticky inflation threatens to make the process a drawn out affair.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Oil prices were little changed on Monday, as investors weighed a move by producer group OPEC+ to extend deep output cuts well into 2025.
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South Africa’s rand slipped on Friday as fears the governing African National Congress (ANC) could form a coalition with radical parties following this week’s election roiled markets.
KENYA MARKETS
Kenya’s shilling gained ground on Friday, helped by low demand from importers and companies selling dollars to pay salaries, traders said.
SUDAN FAMINE
The people of Sudan are at “imminent risk of famine”, United Nations agencies said on Friday, more than a year into a war between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).
CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC SECURITY
Prosecutors in Central African Republic say they have detained a European employee of a U.S.-based non-governmental organisation on suspicion of being a threat to state security and seeking to incite revolt against security forces.
CONGO RATES
Democratic Republic of Congo’s central bank decided at a meeting of its monetary policy committee on Friday to keep its policy rate unchanged at 25%, the bank said in a statement.
