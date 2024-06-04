June 4 (Reuters) – The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday.
EVENTS:
Zambia’s bondholders will hold a final vote on Tuesday on a $3 billion restructuring deal.
Uganda’s central bank announces its latest benchmark lending rate decision.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian share markets were mildly weaker on Tuesday as global investors consider the prospect the U.S. economy’s ‘exceptionalism’ is starting to unwind as manufacturing activity in the world’s largest economy further weakened.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Oil prices eased in Asian trade on Tuesday, extending losses from the previous session when prices fell to their lowest in four months, as investors worried about supply ticking up later in the year amid cautious demand outlooks from key consumer the U.S.
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South Africa’s rand, stocks and government bonds gained on Monday, as investors bet on the prospect of the African National Congress (ANC) striking a coalition deal with a market-friendly party after failing to get a majority in last week’s election.
KENYA MARKETS
Kenya’s shilling was steady against the dollar on Monday, supported by hard-currency inflows from tea exporters and remittances, traders said.
SOUTH KOREA AFRICA
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said on Tuesday the country will step up cooperation with African nations to secure a stable supply of critical minerals and speed up negotiations to promote economic partnerships and trade.
RWANDA MIGRATION
Britain intends to begin deporting asylum seekers to Rwanda on July 24, a government lawyer said on Monday, although the hotly contested scheme is dependent on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Conservative Party winning the upcoming election.
NIGERIA STRIKE
Nigeria’s main labour unions on Monday shut down the national grid and disrupted flights across the country as they began an indefinite strike over the government’s failure to agree a new minimum wage.
SOMALIA SECURITY
Somalia will expel thousands of Ethiopian troops stationed in the country to help with security by the end of the year unless Addis Ababa scraps a disputed port deal with the breakaway region of Somaliland, a senior Somali official said on Monday.
NIGERIA CENTRAL BANK
Nigeria’s central bank said on Monday it had revoked the banking licence of unlisted lender Heritage Bank Plc due to a breach of banking regulations.
SOUTH KOREA TANZANIA, ETHIOPIA
Tanzania and Ethiopia said they had signed accords with South Korea for loans of billions of dollars, part of broader deals that will give the Asian nation access to Africa’s crucial mineral resources and vast export market.
