EVENTS:

*Kenya and Uganda’s statistics offices are due to release their respective consumer inflation data for May. *Democratic Republic of Congo’s central bank holds its first monetary policy committee meeting for the year.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks rose on Friday and were poised for the fourth month of gains, while the dollar drifted lower, keeping the yen steady as investors await inflation readings from Europe and the U.S. that will likely dictate the path of interest rates globally.