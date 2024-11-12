GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks eased while the dollar held at four-month highs on Tuesday, though all the excitement was centred on bitcoin as it soared to a record peak underpinned by investor bets on assets that are likely to benefit from Donald Trump’s election win.

WORLD OIL PRICES

Oil prices were little changed in early trading on Tuesday, awaiting further price direction from OPEC’s monthly report after China’s stimulus plan and oversupply concerns took the wind out of markets in prior sessions.