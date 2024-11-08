GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks rose broadly on Friday, tracking Wall Street’s overnight rise to record highs, as investors digested the Federal Reserve’s message for careful interest rate cuts even with expectations for big fiscal spending under incoming President Donald Trump.

WORLD OIL PRICES

Oil prices fell slightly on Friday as the risk that a hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico will affect U.S. oil and gas output declined while the market continues to weigh how President-elect Donald Trump’s policies might affect supplies.