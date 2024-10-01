NAIROBI, Oct 1 (Reuters) – The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks eased near two-and-half-year highs on Tuesday and the U.S. dollar firmed following hawkish comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that scuppered bets of big interest rate cuts, while Mid-East tension kept risk sentiment in check.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Oil prices were little changed on Tuesday as stronger supply prospects and tepid global demand growth outweighed worries that escalating tensions in the Middle East could impact output from the key exporting region.
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
The South African rand slipped on Monday as it took a breather after two weeks of gains following an improvement in investor sentiment towards the currency.
NIGERIA LOAN
The World Bank has approved a $1.57 billion financing package for Nigeria under a new programme to support its health and education sectors and help provide sustainable power, the bank said on Monday.
KENYA MARKETS
Kenya’s shilling was stable on Monday, with dollar inflows from tea exports matching month-end importer demand, traders said.
KENYA POLITICS
Kenyan lawmakers plan to launch impeachment proceedings against Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, accusing him of undermining the government, parliament’s majority leader said, reflecting a widening rift between President William Ruto and his deputy.
MALI MINING
Barrick Gold Corp and the Mali government have decided to find a resolution to existing claims and disputes over the Loulo and Gounkoto gold mines in the West African country, the company said on Monday.
IVORY COAST COCOA
Ivory Coast has raised the fixed farmgate price paid to cocoa farmers by 20% to 1,800 CFA francs ($3.09) per kg for the main crop of the new season, the West African country’s agriculture minister said on Monday.
MOZAMBIQUE CENTRAL BANK RATE
Mozambique’s central bank cut its main interest rate for the fifth meeting in a row on Monday, saying the inflation outlook remained favourable.
