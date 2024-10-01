GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks eased near two-and-half-year highs on Tuesday and the U.S. dollar firmed following hawkish comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that scuppered bets of big interest rate cuts, while Mid-East tension kept risk sentiment in check.

WORLD OIL PRICES

Oil prices were little changed on Tuesday as stronger supply prospects and tepid global demand growth outweighed worries that escalating tensions in the Middle East could impact output from the key exporting region.