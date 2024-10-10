GLOBAL MARKETS

Chinese stocks resumed their rally on Thursday, fanned by expectations a briefing from finance officials this weekend would deliver anticipated fiscal stimulus, while the dollar lingered near a two-month high before a U.S. inflation report.

WORLD OIL PRICES

Oil prices rose on Thursday underpinned by a spike in fuel demand as a major storm barreled into Florida and concerns about potential supply disruptions in the Middle East amid heightened tensions between Israel and major oil producer Iran.