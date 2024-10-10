Oct 10 (Reuters) – The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday.
EVENTS:
Vote counting is underway in Mozambique after a general election on Wednesday that is widely expected to deliver another victory for the ruling Frelimo party, which has been in power since 1975.
Rwanda’s statistics office releases September inflation data.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Chinese stocks resumed their rally on Thursday, fanned by expectations a briefing from finance officials this weekend would deliver anticipated fiscal stimulus, while the dollar lingered near a two-month high before a U.S. inflation report.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Oil prices rose on Thursday underpinned by a spike in fuel demand as a major storm barreled into Florida and concerns about potential supply disruptions in the Middle East amid heightened tensions between Israel and major oil producer Iran.
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South Africa’s rand softened on Wednesday, ahead of the closely watched minutes from the Federal Reserve’s September meeting.
KENYA MARKETS
Kenya’s shilling was steady against the dollar on Wednesday, supported by dollar inflows from the tea sector and diaspora remittances, one commercial bank trader said.
MOZAMBIQUE ELECTION
Vote counting started in Mozambique on Wednesday evening for an election that is widely expected to deliver another victory for the ruling Frelimo party, which has been in power since 1975.
SUDAN WAR
The leader of the Sudanese paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti, accused Egypt of being involved in airstrikes on the group’s troops in a recorded speech on Wednesday.
CHAD FLOOD
The Logone river in Chad’s capital has risen to its highest level in 30-40 years, the authorities said on Wednesday, threatening further turmoil to a country that has been battling devastating nationwide floods for weeks.
KENYA POLITICS
Kenya’s parliament voted on Tuesday to impeach Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on charges including enriching himself and stirring ethnic hatred, the chamber’s speaker said, paving the way for the senate to consider the motion.
((Compiled by Nairobi Newsroom))