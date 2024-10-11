GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares were headed for the first weekly loss in five as the stunning rally in Chinese shares took a breather, although all eyes are on the details of the much-anticipated fiscal stimulus from Beijing this weekend.

WORLD OIL PRICES

Oil eased on Friday after a rally the previous day, but prices remained set for a second straight weekly gain as investors weighed the impact of hurricane damage on U.S. demand against any broad supply disruption if Israel attacks Iranian oil sites.