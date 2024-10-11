Oct 11 (Reuters) – The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday.
EVENTS:
Nigeria court to rule on Binance executive’s bail request
A Kenyan court is due to rule on whether a a case challenging deputy president Rigathi Gachagua’s impeachment should be referred to the Chief Justice for further direction.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares were headed for the first weekly loss in five as the stunning rally in Chinese shares took a breather, although all eyes are on the details of the much-anticipated fiscal stimulus from Beijing this weekend.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Oil eased on Friday after a rally the previous day, but prices remained set for a second straight weekly gain as investors weighed the impact of hurricane damage on U.S. demand against any broad supply disruption if Israel attacks Iranian oil sites.
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
The South African rand firmed against the dollar on Thursday after data showed a slight decline in U.S. inflation in September, keeping the Federal Reserve on track to cut interest rates again next month.
AFRICA MARKETS
The Nigerian and Ghanaian currencies are expected to fall in the next week to Thursday, while Uganda’s and Zambia’s could be relatively steady, traders said.
MOZAMBIQUE ELECTION
Votes were being counted by Mozambique’s national election authorities on Thursday as civil society monitors were compiling a parallel tally to try to detect possible signs of fraud.
SUDAN POLITICS
Rights activists and local responders said scores of civilians had been killed at sites across Sudan in the past week as the army escalates air strikes nearly 18 months into its war with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.
SOMALIA SECURITY
The presidents of Egypt, Eritrea and Somalia agreed on Thursday to boost cooperation for the Somali army to confront “terrorism” and protect its land and sea borders, a joint statement said, leaving Ethiopia further isolated in the region.
((Compiled by Nairobi Newsroom))