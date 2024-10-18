GLOBAL MARKETS

China stocks rose on Friday as the central bank officially launched a swap facility aimed at boosting the equity market, although shares elsewhere in Asia were mixed in the wake of data confirming a slowdown in the world’s second-largest economy.

WORLD OIL PRICES

Crude oil futures steadied on Friday after strong U.S. retail sales data, but Chinese economic indicators remained mixed and prices were headed for their biggest weekly loss in more than a month on concerns about demand.