GLOBAL MARKETS

Gold prices jumped to record high and the dollar was on the rise again on Wednesday, keeping the pressure on the yen and the euro, while stocks in Asia stuttered as investors were reluctant to place major bets ahead of a hotly contested U.S. election.

WORLD OIL PRICES

Oil prices dipped on Wednesday after industry data showed U.S. crude inventories swelled more than expected, though declines were capped as the market watched diplomatic efforts in the Middle East after Israel continued attacks on Gaza and Lebanon.