Addressing a United Nations Commission for Africa (UNECA) conference in Victoria Falls, the agency’s macroeconomics and governance director Adam Elhiraika said eight countries were in debt distress, while 13 were “expected to be at risk of debt distress”.

Africa has been hit by repeated economic shocks since 2020, from the COVID-19 pandemic to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and rising U.S. interest rates, putting cash-strapped, debt-laden governments in a political and fiscal bind.