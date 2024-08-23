Yet, the ability to fully take advantage of indigenous and locally adapted crops to meet growing demand for convenient and long-lasting products is held back by the continent’s underdeveloped food processing sector.

This reality confronted me during a visit to a rural village in Zambia where I stumbled across a shelf stacked with Chinese-produced biscuits. Traveling tens of thousands of miles to arrive in this remote farming community, this humble packet of biscuits is emblematic of a continent that remains overly reliant on costly food imports.