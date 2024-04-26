By fostering the discovery of truth and the practice of that which is good for society, philosophy is the most important vector of personal development and can illuminate the path toward more cohesive and prosperous societies. Philosophy is the intellectual foundation of development par excellence; philosophy is also development at its best. To quote Victor Hugo, “Philosophy should be an energy; it should find its aim and its effect in the amelioration of mankind.”

Insufficient emphasis on philosophy and intellectual leadership that enhances the foundation of collective consciousness, strengthening the sense of nation-state and identity for convergence and unity of action in Africa, has caused policymaking across the region to be reduced to managing balance of payments crises, aggravated by the colonial development model of resource extraction, far removed from the desired projection into the future shaped by Africa’s history and foundational roots.