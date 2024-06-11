Share
Africa’s Investment Surge in 2023: Top Investors and Future Prospects
In 2023, Africa attracted $194 billion in FDI, creating 154,000 jobs. Top investors: UAE ($50B), France ($26.5B), UK ($19.2B), India ($22.2B), and US ($6.8B). Egypt and South Africa led as top recipients. Future growth looks bright with a focus on renewable energy and digital tech.
Tue, 11 Jun 2024 20:14:56 GMT
