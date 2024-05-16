Share
Africa’s Travel Indaba 2024: Durban on the Move
Durban on the Move is the topic for this panel discussion from the Africa’s Travel Indaba in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal. CNBC Africa’s Zanele Morrison and her guests talk about the importance of tourism in socio-economic development, and positioning Durban to boost the domestic economy.
Thu, 16 May 2024 14:03:19 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.