    AI Africa: Global Business Services transformed by AI

    The decades most transformative movement, Artificial Intelligence, sits at the intersection of technology and corporate operations. AI is not just a tool for Global Business Services, or GBS, but it is reshaping how GBS sectors operate, from workforce dynamics and service delivery to the ethical standards governing them. Joining CNBC Africa for this discussion is Prof. Johan Steyn, Human-Centered AI Advocate and Thought Leader, AI for Business.
    Thu, 14 Nov 2024 11:24:03 GMT

