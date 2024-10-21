Share

AI Africa: Singularity SA CEO on the convergence of AI & robotics

The convergence of AI and robotics promises transformative changes across multiple sectors and even our everyday lives. This integration allows robots to perform complex tasks, learn from their environments and adapt to changing conditions, paving the way for innovations that revolutionise industries and redefine our daily lives. CNBC Africa is by Mic Mann, Co-CEO of Singularity South Africa to discuss the topic of innovation particularly in the field of robotics and AI.

Mon, 21 Oct 2024 12:52:05 GMT