Share

AI Africa: Unlocking AI potential in Africa

The WITS Machine Intelligence and Neural Discovery Institute (or in short the MIND institute) has been established with the objective to drive homegrown innovation that addresses the unique challenges and opportunities presented by the African context. Ahead of the official launch of the Mind Institute, CNBC Africa is joined by Professor Benjamin Rosman for a discussion on how this AI research hub is looking at unlocking AI potential in Africa.

Tue, 19 Nov 2024 11:14:19 GMT